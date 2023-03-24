HPTNWS- 3-25-23 SIMMONS-DORN, DOROTHY.jpg

HIGH POINT — Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy Mae Simmons-Dorn, 91, of High Point, NC, will be held at J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home, 122 West Main Street, Thomasville, NC 27360 at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

