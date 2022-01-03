THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Dorothy Louise Lawson Davis, 82, a resident of Lexington Health Care Center and formerly of Pineywood Road, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Lexington Health Care. She was born on Oct. 11, 1939, in Rockingham County, NC, to John Boles Lawson and Virginia Dare Roberts Lawson. She retired from Thayer Coggins in High Point and was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Susie Lawson Sharp and Sarah Lawson Billings; and brothers, Johnny Harold Lawson and Earl M. Lawson.
Surviving is her daughter, Mira Shropshire, of Reidsville; two grandchildren, Tamara Hairston and husband Chris, of Reidsville, and Derek Vernon and wife Renee, of Madison; great-granddaughter, Kennedy Hairston; two nieces, Linda Seamans and Lisa Pruitt, both of Reidsville; and several great-nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 1 p.m. at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Thomasville, with Pastor Michael Mabe officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 5, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville. Memorials may be directed to New Life Baptist Church, 1100 E. Fairfield Road, High Point, N.C. 27263. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
