HIGH POINT— Mrs. Dorothy Lenora Gilmer died peacefully at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in High Point, North Carolina on May 28, 2023. She is now at peace in the loving arms of the Lord. She always said, “she could not wait to see her mother.” So, the Lord put his arms around her and whispered, “come with me.” God only takes the best! Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Rossie L. Gilmer Sr., two sons Roy and Rossie Jr.
Dorothy was born on Nov. 5, 1932, to the late Woodrow and Fannie Smith in High Point, NC. Dorothy was the oldest of five daughters.
Dorothy accepted the Lord at a very early age at Memorial United Methodist Church then joining St. Stephen AME Zion Church at the time.
Dorothy graduated from the famous William Penn High School in High Point,
NC class of 1950. She later attended GTCC for interior design.
After graduation, a few years later she married the love of her life, Rossie L. Gilmer and they started a family of six children.
Dorothy leaves behind to treasure her memories: two sons: Milton (Phyllis) Lithonia, GA and Walter (Teresa) High Point, NC; two daughters, Andrea (Larry deceased), Greensboro, NC, and Rosalyn (Anthony deceased) Austell, GA.; grandchildren: Corey. Darius, Milton IIII (Sabrina), Montice (Chris), Ieshia, Katina, N’Keba, Antione (Anna), and Quavious; great-grandchildren: QwaDarius, Terez (deceased), King, Cierra, Summer, London, Layla Lira, Rain, Anry, and Christina; siblings: Barbara Mitchell (Bobbie deceased) DC, Norma Gray (Sam deceased) High Point, NC., and Patricia Mitchell (Lamont deceased) East Chester, PA.; and a host of cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, and caring friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen Metropolitan AME Zion Church. Interment will follow at Guil-Rand Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
