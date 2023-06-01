HPTNWS- 6-2-23 GILMER, DOROTHY.jpg

HIGH POINT— Mrs. Dorothy Lenora Gilmer died peacefully at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in High Point, North Carolina on May 28, 2023. She is now at peace in the loving arms of the Lord. She always said, “she could not wait to see her mother.” So, the Lord put his arms around her and whispered, “come with me.” God only takes the best! Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Rossie L. Gilmer Sr., two sons Roy and Rossie Jr.

Dorothy was born on Nov. 5, 1932, to the late Woodrow and Fannie Smith in High Point, NC. Dorothy was the oldest of five daughters.

