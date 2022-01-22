HIGH POINT – Dorothy Woodard Hutchens of 510 Harrogate Ct., High Point, died Jan. 14, 2022 at the age of 86. She was a daughter of the late John S. and Edna C. Woodard of Greensboro.
Mrs. Hutchens became a High Point resident after her marriage in 1966 to George William Hutchens Sr., who at the time of their marriage headed up the family-owned Big Bear/Food World Supermarket chain. The company was founded by his parents, Elizabeth Lineback and George Elijah Hutchens.
Mrs. Hutchens was preceded in death by her husband in 1996 while at their Florida home. They enjoyed a marriage of 30 years.
Mrs. Hutchens was a former member of High Point Country Club and also Lone Palm Golf and Country Club in Lakeland, Florida. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in High Point.
Also preceded in death are one brother, Thomas R. Woodard and wife Lurlei of Greensboro, sisters Lucille W. Gordon of Buford, GA, and Thelma W. Clark Repass of Roanoke, VA.
Mrs. Hutchens is survived by seven nieces and two nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
