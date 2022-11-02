ARCHDALE — Mrs. Dorothy “Dot” Goins Grissom, 98, resident of Archdale, died November 1, 2022, at the home of her daughter.
She was born February 25, 1924, in Surry County, a daughter to Nuel and Cora Shelton Goins. At a young age she moved from Pilot Mountain to this area where she remained her entire life.
Dot was a longtime member of Southside Baptist Church (now Joy Community Fellowship) and worked many years at Green St. Baptist Church as a hostess for their Wednesday night meals.
In 1945, she married William Edgar Grissom who preceded her in death in 1983. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Kay; grandson, Mark Hunt; and her five siblings.
Surviving is her son, Larry Grissom and wife Sandra of Archdale; daughter, Vickie Hunt and husband Ken of Archdale; four grandchildren, Donnie Grissom, Steve Grissom, Andrew Hunt and Jamie Fleming; and seven great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 4, at Joy Community Fellowship in High Point with Rev. Bob Ferguson, Rev. C.W. Moss and Rev. Andrew Hunt officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to the service Friday at the church.
Memorials may be directed to Amedisys Hospice Care at 2975 Crouse Lane, Burlington, NC 27215.
Special thanks is extended to Audrey, Ashley and Nicole with Amedisys for their wonderful care given during her illness.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.