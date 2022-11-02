GRISSOM,DOROTHYCOLOR11-3-22.jpg

ARCHDALE — Mrs. Dorothy “Dot” Goins Grissom, 98, resident of Archdale, died November 1, 2022, at the home of her daughter.

She was born February 25, 1924, in Surry County, a daughter to Nuel and Cora Shelton Goins. At a young age she moved from Pilot Mountain to this area where she remained her entire life.

