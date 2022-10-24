HIGH POINT — Dorothy Gardner Cates, 92 of High Point died Saturday Oct. 22, 2022. Services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 in the mausoleum chapel at Floral Garden Memorial Park. The family will greet friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be given to the Brotherhood/Sisterhood of the United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1096, Belmont, NC 28012-1096. A more complete obituary is available on her memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com
