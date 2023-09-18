HPTNWS- 9-19-23 SOUTHARDS, DOROTHY.jpg

THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Dorothy “Dot” Parris Southards, lovingly known as Nana and Gramma, passed away Saturday morning, Sept. 16, following a lengthy illness.

Dot was born on May 22, 1934, in Sylva, North Carolina. Following her graduation from Sylva-Webster High School, Dot married Don, a Bryson City native and the love of her life. They moved to High Point where they made their home and raised their family. Dot performed accounting work at such notable businesses in High Point as Rosaine’s, a popular dress shop, First Factors and City Transfer & Storage. She also was a member of Laurel Oak Christian Church.