THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Dorothy “Dot” Parris Southards, lovingly known as Nana and Gramma, passed away Saturday morning, Sept. 16, following a lengthy illness.
Dot was born on May 22, 1934, in Sylva, North Carolina. Following her graduation from Sylva-Webster High School, Dot married Don, a Bryson City native and the love of her life. They moved to High Point where they made their home and raised their family. Dot performed accounting work at such notable businesses in High Point as Rosaine’s, a popular dress shop, First Factors and City Transfer & Storage. She also was a member of Laurel Oak Christian Church.
Surviving are her children, Michael Southards (Kerra) of Nashville, IN, Douglas Southards of High Point, and Anita Silvestri (Rick) of Thomasville; two sisters, Evelyn and Joyce; and a brother, Jack. Her husband of 35 years, Don, and her brother, Roger, both preceded her in death. Dot was blessed with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She loved their special visits, hugs, and strawberry ice cream.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point with Dr. Michael Southards and Dr. Paul Eddy Wilson officiating. Following the service, the family will receive friends until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow the visitation at Floral Garden Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC 27262. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
