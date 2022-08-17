ARCHDALE — Dorothy “Dot” Gilliam Brower, 92, went home to Jesus on August 10, 2022. Rooted in the Archdale community, Dot was a graduate of Allen Jay High School and Bryce Commercial College, a secretary of Wade’s Frame Works for 33 years, and a faithful member of Archdale Church of the Nazarene since 1950.
In addition to her parents, John Henry and Josie Lee Bridges Gilliam, and a sister, Josie Gilliam Brower, she has been reunited with her husband Rufus Wade Brower and three children: Sandra Brower, Marsha Brower Clewis and Gary Brower.
