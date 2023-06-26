COLFAX — Dorothy DeBause Martin, 88 of Colfax died Wednesday June 21, 2023 at her home. Born July 13, 1934 in Clarksville Virginia she is a daughter of the late Edgar DeBause and Fannie Mae Wilkerson DeBause. She grew up in Clarksville and went to Lynchburg College. In Dec. of 1953 she married Howard Kenneth Martin who preceded her in death in 2001. She was a hairstylist for 30 years, owning her own shop. She later opened a restaurant with her husband. Mrs. Martin enjoyed going on cruises, shopping, playing with her grandchildren and singing in her church choir.
Mrs. Martin is survived by two daughters Vickie Martin of Colfax, Tammy Martin Causey of Scottsdale, Arizona, two grandsons, Alex Causey and John Causey and five great grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother Chris DeBause and a sister Pearlie Bullock and her beloved African Grey Parrott, King James.
