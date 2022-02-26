HIGH POINT – Dorothy C. Lambert, 87, of High Point, NC, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.
She was born in Greensboro, NC, the daughter of the late Garland and Myra Clodfelter. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved and cared deeply for her family and friends and was loved by everyone who knew her.
She is survived by her daughters, Margaret Kohler, Jean Cobb (Ronnie), and Sue Winfrey (Mike); nine grandchildren, Brian Wood (Yujin), Travis Wood ( Joanna), BJ Cobb, Whitney Cobb, Marla Ozment (Jason), Tonya Welch ( Derrick), Holly Loughran (Eric), Jeremy Parrish and Lindsey McGown (Rick); and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her beloved cat, her baby Nikolai.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, GW Lambert, and her son, Buddy Parrish.
Services will be private.
The family requests those who wish to express their sympathy to consider making a donation to Hospice of Randolph County, 416 Vision Drive, Asheboro, N.C. 27203.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Hospice of Randolph County for giving such great care of our Mama, especially thanks to Renee and Marie.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
