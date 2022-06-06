HIGH POINT — Dorothy Ann Christian, 66, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at Miracle Temple Holiness Church, 234 New Street, High Point, NC.
Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to service and interment will follow at Guil-Rand Memorial Park. A public viewing will be held Wednesday from 1 to 7 p.m. at Callands Funeral Home.
Professional services entrusted to Callands Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.