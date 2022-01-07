HIGH POINT — Dorothea Reece Bodenheimer, born Oct.15, 1925, to Jacob and Cassie Reece entered the arms of her Lord and Savior on January 7, 2022.
It is with heartfelt sadness the family is left to cherish a lifetime of memories. We will miss her loving kindness and all the support she gave to each one of us through her ninety-six years. She loved family time whether it was cooking a meal for everyone to gather, planning the annual beach trips in the early years, or preparing for the yearly bar-b-ques that became a community highlight during the 1980s. In addition to farm and family life, Dot dedicated 37 years of service to Western Electric (AT&T) in Winston-Salem. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Stanton Bodenheimer of almost 60 years as well as brother Junior Reece, sisters Lois Peterson, Virgie Kennedy and Rachael Craven.
Dot is survived by daughters Kathy Holden (Cliff) and Debby Lewis, grandchildren Jodi Holden (Mandy), Regina King (Jeff), Jonathan Holden, Jim Lewis (Tonya), Kim Lewis (Beth), and great-grandchildren Victoria, Rylee and Andrew King and Bailey Lewis.
She will lie in repose at JC Green & Sons in Wallburg on Sunday, January 9 from 2-5pm for anyone wanting to pay respects. Graveside service is planned for 11am, Monday, January 10 at Abbotts Creek MBC with the Reverend Roy Cantrell presiding. Dot spent the past four years at Arbor Ridge Assisted Living with her beloved sister, Mabeth Thomas who kept close watch and provided companionship that Dot was so grateful to have.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Ln, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 in Dot’s memory. The family is very grateful to the staff for the care they gave during the last ten days. Online condolences may be sent to the Bodenheimer family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
