HIGH POINT — Our Beloved, Doris Elizabeth Walker Young, “Gran”, entered into God’s Kingdom on Dec. 10, 2021. Doris was born to John Walker and Mildred Young on March 20, 1936, in Chester County, SC, where she was adored, loved and spoiled by Esther and Talmedge Young.
Doris gained the attention of one Herbert Young Sr., who had to work hard to gain hers. However, once he did, they courted, married (62 years) and gave birth to 7 children, who would make up the Forever Young Tribe: Harriette, Herbert Jr., Anthony (Renee), Janet (Nathaniel), Deborah, Donald, and Johnathon.
Doris was a loyal servant of God. She loved and served diligently in many capacities at Pearson Memorial A.M.E., such as President of the Marie M. Gerran Missionary Society of 16 years, Church Finance Secretary and member of the Trustee and Steward Boards. Doris was also a member of the Senior and Sanctuary Choirs where one could hear her sing the roof off with Order My Steps! She was loved and will be dearly missed by her church family!
Doris leaves a lifetime of love and legacy to her remaining children: Harriette, Herbert Jr., Janet, Deborah and Donald; her grandchildren: Tiffany (Patrick), Shannel, Bryon (Jeretha), Tyeshia, Siarria, Breona and Sydney; great grandchildren: Mikale, Jaykayla, Ja’Kwa, Kaleigha, Kelcee, Jayla, Sadie and Jordhyn; her great-great grandchildren: Kaylen and Jream; as well as a lifelong best friend, Mable Fairley and a host of other family, friends and adopted family.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Young family at phillipsfuneral
