HIGH POINT — Fannie Doris Jackson Williamson, 93, entered peacefully into her heavenly home on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, from Westchester Harbour in High Point.

Doris, as she was known to her friends and family, was born on July 29, 1930, in Rutherford County, North Carolina, to the late Howard Curtis Jackson and Lizzie Bradley Jackson and was the eldest of five siblings. Doris worked for retail businesses in High Point including Woolworths, Peggy Anne Shops, and Belks, ultimately retiring from Belks. She was a member of Conrad Memorial Baptist Church in High Point. During her lifetime, Doris filled many roles with love and compassion: daughter, elder sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, cousin, aunt, friend, employee, and customer. She made many, many friends and will be missed by all. Family was always her main concern. She loved to bake things. Kids, grandkids, and great grandkids and friends all relished her butterfly cookies and yeast rolls. She was always generous and kind in her dealings with others.