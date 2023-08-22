HIGH POINT — Fannie Doris Jackson Williamson, 93, entered peacefully into her heavenly home on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, from Westchester Harbour in High Point.
Doris, as she was known to her friends and family, was born on July 29, 1930, in Rutherford County, North Carolina, to the late Howard Curtis Jackson and Lizzie Bradley Jackson and was the eldest of five siblings. Doris worked for retail businesses in High Point including Woolworths, Peggy Anne Shops, and Belks, ultimately retiring from Belks. She was a member of Conrad Memorial Baptist Church in High Point. During her lifetime, Doris filled many roles with love and compassion: daughter, elder sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, cousin, aunt, friend, employee, and customer. She made many, many friends and will be missed by all. Family was always her main concern. She loved to bake things. Kids, grandkids, and great grandkids and friends all relished her butterfly cookies and yeast rolls. She was always generous and kind in her dealings with others.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 68 happy years, Robert H. Williamson; and four Jackson siblings: Bobby and wife Frances, Paul Alton and wife Judy, Bill and wife Carolyn, and Glenda.
Doris is survived by her sons, Robert Henry Williamson Jr. and wife Betty of Archdale, and James Russell Williamson and wife Gloria of Minot, North Dakota; seven grandchildren including Chisum Williamson and wife Merri, Hollee Remington, Melissa Goertz and husband Chris, Curtiss Williamson, Sean Williamson, Amy Buckner and husband Bryan, Jonathan Williamson; ten great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorial service celebrating Doris’ life will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, August 27, 2023, in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point with Pastor Marcus Campbell officiating.
The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
The interment of Doris’ remains will be at the The National Cemetery in Salisbury on at 10 a.m. Monday, August 28, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262; or to Conrad Memorial Baptist Church, 1920 N. Centennial Street, High Point, NC 27262.
Special thanks to the staff at Westchester Harbour for taking good care of Doris during her stay there. She was treated with respect and love by many, including Courtney Steele. Chaplain Roland Cavanaugh at the Harbour also gave her encouragement and prayer. The family also gives special thanks to the team at Hospice of the Piedmont for the nurses like Lisa, Sheri, Jessica, Tan (and others) and the care they provided Doris during her final weeks.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is serving the Williamson family.
