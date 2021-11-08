THOMASVILLE – Doris Ann Welborn Hayes, 87, of Thomasville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Lexington Medical Center. Doris was born July 1, 1934, in Davidson County, to the late Dewey Lee Welborn Sr. and Ocia Hughes Welborn. Doris worked many years as a coordinator in the manufacturing industry. She was a faithful member of Oak Hill Memorial Baptist Church, until her health began to decline. She had a strong faith and a radiating love for the Lord. She enjoyed working Biblical word searches and doing puzzles. She took great pride in all she did in life, her love of tending to her flower gardens was enjoyed by many. Her greatest joy was her family and spending time with them. She was a beloved and faithful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend; she will be greatly missed by many. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilburn Roy Hayes on May 9, 1995; and two brothers, Dewey Welborn Jr. and Bobby Welborn.
Surviving are her two sons, Randall Lee Hayes, of the home, and Tony Wayne Hayes, of Lexington; one daughter, Deborah Hayes Chod and husband Robert A. Chod, of Sarasota, Florida; two brothers, Charles Welborn and wife Shelby, of Thomasville, and Joe Grooms and wife Patsy, of Lexington; one grandson, Adam Wayne Hayes, of Thomasville; one great-granddaughter, Emmie Lou Hayes; and one daughter-in-law, Teresa Hayes, of Thomasville.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery, with Rev. Gary Myers officiating. Doris will lie in state at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for those wanting to pay their respects; she will also lie in state at the funeral home on Thursday prior to the service, from 8 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be sent to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
