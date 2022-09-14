THOMASVILLE — Doris Elizabeth Tysinger Reddick, 96, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday,
Sept. 8, 2022 at Graybrier Rehab and Nursing Facility in Trinity. Born in Davidson County on Jan. 17, 1926, a daughter to the late Charles and Jessie Tysinger. Doris was a lifetime member of Trinity UMC and loved all of her church family. Doris worked many years at Ragan Knitting Mills. Upon retirement, worked at Christy’s Hallmark where she met her best friend, Ruth Misenheimer.
Doris is preceded in death by her husband, Austin, infant daughter, brother C.R. and wife, Bessie.
Surviving are niece Gayle and husband Mark, great-nephew Charlie of Thomasville, Jessica and Korey Isley of Archdale, Jake and Kelly Flannery of Sophia. Great-great nieces and nephews Emery, Aspen, Abby, Noah and Lane. Also surviving, nephew Rick of Sanford, Great nieces Avalon and Arianna. Stephanie Tysinger.
A celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 at 11 o’clock at Trinity UMC in Thomasville. The Rev Rodney Burton and Rev Jim Parsons will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Trinity UMC Blessing House Fund,
609 Liberty Dr. Thomasville, NC.
