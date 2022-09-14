THOMASVILLE — Doris Elizabeth Tysinger Reddick, 96, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday,

Sept. 8, 2022 at Graybrier Rehab and Nursing Facility in Trinity. Born in Davidson County on Jan. 17, 1926, a daughter to the late Charles and Jessie Tysinger. Doris was a lifetime member of Trinity UMC and loved all of her church family. Doris worked many years at Ragan Knitting Mills. Upon retirement, worked at Christy’s Hallmark where she met her best friend, Ruth Misenheimer.

Trending Videos