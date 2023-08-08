HPTNWS- 8-9-23 SCHWENK, DORIS.jpg

HIGH POINT — Doris Taff Schwenk passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023 in High Point. She was born in Danville, VA, the daughter of Eugene and Ruth Mobley.

Doris lived most of her life in Thomasville and High Point, North Carolina. She retired from Akzo Nobel and enjoyed traveling overseas with her past husband, Ron, playing tennis, playing in her bridge club, gardening and reading. She was a vivacious reader.