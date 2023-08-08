HIGH POINT — Doris Taff Schwenk passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023 in High Point. She was born in Danville, VA, the daughter of Eugene and Ruth Mobley.
Doris lived most of her life in Thomasville and High Point, North Carolina. She retired from Akzo Nobel and enjoyed traveling overseas with her past husband, Ron, playing tennis, playing in her bridge club, gardening and reading. She was a vivacious reader.
She took her faith seriously and was very active in First Presbyterian activities. Doris served as a Deacon, was a Stephen Minister and was a member of Presbyterian Women, serving as moderator of Congregational Care. She looked forward to helping and visiting shut-ins and homebound parishioners. She loved her weekly women’s bible study with John Willett as well.
Doris is survived by her husband Gus A. Schwenk and her daughter, Sandra Jordan and Sandra’s husband, Alexander from Richmond, VA. Also her son, Joseph Scroggs living in Lexington, NC and step sons, Guy and his family and Adam Taff both from Kansas City, Kansas. Doris also has step daughters, Susan McKenzie and her family from Arden, NC and Bettina Rogers and family living in Greensboro, NC
The funeral service will be conducted by Pastor Kenneth Broman-Fulks and Father Rob Travis at the First Presbyterian Church on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. The family will receive guests in the Family Life Center following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Maryfield Resident Care Fund, at Maryfield Retirement Community, 109 Penny Road, High Point, NC 27260 or the First Presbyterian Church, 918 N. Main Street, High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be made on her memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service.
