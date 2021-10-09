ALEXANDRIA — Doris Smith Wade (“Dottie”) died peacefully on Oct. 4, 2021. Along with her parents, Doris is reunited in passing with husband Billy Wade of Alexandria, VA, her brother Horace Smith of Ft. Meyer, FL and her son-in law Harvey Hottle of Murrells Inlet, SC. Doris is survived by her daughter Rebecca “Becky” Hottle of Murrells Inlet, SC; her grand-children, Valerie Armstrong (Jimmy), Victoria Reinke (Bryan) and Christopher Hottle (Jackie); 10 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren. On Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, visitation will be held in the chapel of the Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032 from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment private. Please view the online obituary at www.fairfaxmemorialfuneral
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Fried sharp, Braves blank Brewers 3-0 to tie NLDS at 1-all
- Wake Forest defeats Syracuse 40-37 in OT on Perry TD
- Rabun Gap tops Wesleyan Christian 1-0
- Former ‘Queer Eye’ star coming to Market
- AJ Allmendinger remains perfect on The Roval with 3rd win
- Sanders' late TD catch helps Georgia Tech beat Duke 31-27
- HPU volleyball takes two in return home
- LOCAL ROUNDUP: W. Stokes defeats Andrews, 20-12
Most Popular
Articles
- New NorthState CEO: High Point still ‘major hub’
- LOCAL ROUNDUP: Central’s Cook receives NCHSAA award
- Bush Hill Hometown Jamboree arrives Saturday
- City seeks to diversify workforce
- New political group targets Guilford non-voters
- Patsy Wagoner
- City approves greenway money
- Archdale celebrates with new Hometown Jamboree
- HP Christian suffers tough loss vs. Cabarrus
- Police Report 10-9-21
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.