ALEXANDRIA — Doris Smith Wade (“Dottie”) died peacefully on Oct. 4, 2021. Along with her parents, Doris is reunited in passing with husband Billy Wade of Alexandria, VA, her brother Horace Smith of Ft. Meyer, FL and her son-in law Harvey Hottle of Murrells Inlet, SC. Doris is survived by her daughter Rebecca “Becky” Hottle of Murrells Inlet, SC; her grand-children, Valerie Armstrong (Jimmy), Victoria Reinke (Bryan) and Christopher Hottle (Jackie); 10 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren. On Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, visitation will be held in the chapel of the Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032 from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment private. Please view the online obituary at www.fairfaxmemorialfuneral

