HIGH POINT — Mrs. Doris Lee Briggs, 89, of High Point, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 15, 2023, surrounded by her children.
Mrs. Briggs was born on Nov. 24 , 1933 in Guilford County to the late Horace and Esther Murphy Briggs. She moved to Detroit, Michigan in 1953 and returned to High Point in 1974. She was a retired office administrator in the healthcare field. She was formerly a church organist for Temple Baptist Church in Detroit and Eastern Hills Christian Church in High Point. She was a loving mother, amazing grandma and great-grandma.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sons, Phil and Craig Hughes and brother, Gene Briggs.
She is survived by her children, Becky Hughes and Bonnie Rafeedie; Doug Hughes and Joy; Debbie Hughes, Frank Hughes and Jodi; Mark Hughes; grandchildren, Brandi Frey, Matt Wells and Hannah, Caleb Hughes, Bailee Stankovic and Stefan, Hannah Frey, Amanda Myers, Scott Allen, Samantha Hughes, Nick Hughes, Stephanie Myers, Maggie Hughes, Staci Mustard; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Wells and Cayln Griffin; brothers, Kenneth Briggs and wife, June; sister, Carol Ingram; sister-in-law, Donnie Briggs.
A celebration of life will be held at one o’clock on Friday, April 21, 2023 in First Christian Church, 2066 Deep River Road, High Point, North Carolina 27265. Rev. Eddie Ingram will officiate.
The family will receive friends following the service in the church.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to First Christian Church or Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, North Carolina 27292.
