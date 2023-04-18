HIGH POINT — Mrs. Doris Lee Briggs, 89, of High Point, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 15, 2023, surrounded by her children.

Mrs. Briggs was born on Nov. 24 , 1933 in Guilford County to the late Horace and Esther Murphy Briggs. She moved to Detroit, Michigan in 1953 and returned to High Point in 1974. She was a retired office administrator in the healthcare field. She was formerly a church organist for Temple Baptist Church in Detroit and Eastern Hills Christian Church in High Point. She was a loving mother, amazing grandma and great-grandma.

