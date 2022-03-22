SELMA — Mrs. Doris Lee Kearns Coltren, 85, of Selma, formerly Archdale, passed away in the UNC Johnston Health Medical Center in Clayton, NC, 10 a.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022. She was born Friday, Feb. 12, 1937, in Guilford County to Ausbert Lynell and Broadus Austin Kearns.
Doris loved the Lord, Jesus, with all of her heart and never missed an opportunity to lead people to Him. She was labeled the "Grocery Store Missionary"; she would pray with people for salvation and healing. She was known to many as a true prayer warrior, people would call her and ask for her to believe God for miracles. She was a licensed minister and had a ministry to area nursing homes preaching and providing socks and lotion to the residents. She had a vast experience in clothing retail and loved to shop with her girls. She also loved spending time with her large extended family and traveling to Minnesota as long as her beloved Chihuahua, Sweet Pea could go. She also loved to cook and bake and always wanted to bake everyone's favorite cake. Last few months of her life were spent in Johnston County with family, but the number one thing she loved to do everywhere she went was to tell people about Jesus. She was a member of The Mission Church of High Point.
Doris leaves to cherish her memory, her children Rev. Richard Scott and wife Peggy, Lloyd Scott and wife Elizabeth, Paula Ball and husband Dale, Debbie Radford and husband Dale, Jennifer Calahan and husband Rick and Eddie Coltren and wife Amanda; 22 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Also, special friends Taylor, Betty and Savannah. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Reverend Lewis "Papaw" Coltren and daughter Pam.
Service for Doris will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, in the sanctuary of The Mission Church; 100 Kenilworth Dr., High Point, NC 27260. The family will receive friends 1 p.m.-1:50 p.m. prior to the service. Flowers, Cards and Memorial Contributions may be sent to the church address.
