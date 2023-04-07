HIGH POINT — Doris Wood Eastman Bowen was called home to be with the Lord on April 2, 2023.
HIGH POINT — Doris Wood Eastman Bowen was called home to be with the Lord on April 2, 2023.
She was a beloved mother; survived by a sister, 4 children, 10 grandchildren, 16 great
grandchildren, and 1 great, great grandchild.
She served the community as a nurse for over 40 years, touching countless lives with
her love, kindness and compassion, loved by all who met her.
(Often our sadness at the passing of a loved one, is not necessarily for them, rather, for
ourselves, knowing how empty our lives will be without their presence – she will be
greatly missed.)
