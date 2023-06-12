HIGH POINT — Mrs. Doris “Dot” Royals Coggin, 95, died peacefully on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Pennybyrn at Maryfield following a period of declining health.
She was born on April 6, 1928, a daughter of the late Lavada May Burton Royals and Henry Clay Royals. She was a native of Randolph County, graduated from Trinity High School, and attended business school in High Point during World War II. Mrs. Coggin was an icon in High Point’s furniture industry. She worked side by side with her husband, Thayer Coggin to build a successful furniture manufacturing company located on South Road. The Coggins partnered with Milo Baughman to create a distinctive line of mid-century furniture that is revered across the globe. Mrs. Coggin worked in accounting and public relations for Thayer Coggin, helping her husband build the historic brand. She was active in numerous civic and community organizations, including serving as a member of the High Point University Board of Trustees, the Red Hat Club, the Till and Toll Garden Club and the Mid-Week Study Club. Mrs. Coggin was also a longtime member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. She is remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a fun-loving wife, mother and friend who enjoyed travel, clothing, design and fashion, and was known for her outgoing personality and her dedication to her family, friends and co-workers at Thayer Coggin.
