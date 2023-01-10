HIGH POINT — Doris Davis, 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Jan. 8, 2023, at Hospice of the Piedmont-Hospice Home at High Point.
Born Oct. 1, 1932, in Thomaston, Georgia, she was the daughter of late CD Bishop and Annie Mae Stewart. Doris loved gardening, reading, cooking/baking and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Harold Davis; her first grandson, Shawn Adam Atkins; and brothers, Morris Bishop and Clarence Bishop. She is survived by her brother Horace Bishop; her sons, Tony Davis and Nancy, and Larry Davis and Jim; daughters, Debbie Atkins and Ronnie, Donna Gooch and Rick, and Dianne Gooch and Donnie; her grandchildren Thad, Amber, Zach, Jessica, Ethan and Alex; her great-grandchildren, Jackson, Finn, Bryson and Adam; and her cat, Cassie.
