THOMASVILLE – Mrs. Doris Jane Crater Moore, 82, of Thomasville, NC passed away at her home on Oct. 26, 2021. The daughter of the late Coy Shaffner & Ruth Lashmit Crater, Mrs. Moore was born in Forsyth County on April 6, 1939, and was known as a loving, giving woman with a strong faith. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Moore is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Everette Moore, sons Kent & James Christian Moore, and 1 sister. She is survived by daughters Vicki Doss (Donnie) Karen Hairston; sons, David Moore (Brenda), Randy Moore, James Nolan Moore: 2 brothers, 1 sister, 10 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. A graveside service for Mrs. Moore is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Thomasville, NC.