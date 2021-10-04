ARCHDALE — Doris “Evelyn” Parrish Clark, 88, of Archdale went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
She was born Aug. 10, 1933, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Parrish, in Davidson County. Evelyn worked for The Gold Shop of Thomasville for 13 years. She was a wonderful homemaker and enjoyed sewing. Evelyn was a loving mother and memaw.
In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Alvin Burton Clark, in 2018; and four brothers, Brown, Oscar, Dugan and Reece Parrish.
Surviving are her two children, Terry Clark, of Linwood, and Sylvia Mounce (Keith), of Sophia; four grandchildren, Michael Lowe (Lori), of Thomasville, Terry Clark (Jessica), of Pfafftown, Kevin Lowe, of Trinity, and Sonya Clark, of Fayetteville; 11 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 11 a.m. at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery in High Point, with Rev. Tommy Kidd officiating. The family will greet friends following the service at the cemetery.
There will be no formal viewing or visitation. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s foundation of your choice. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.jcgreenand
