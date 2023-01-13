HIGH POINT— Mrs. Dora Ella Simpson Harris was born April 11, 1935, the only child of the late Nathaniel and Vivian Simpson. She made her transition from this life on Jan. 10, 2023, at Westchester Manor. She was also preceded in death by her aunts, Lillian Kimbrough (Luther), Margie Couser (James) and Betty McAllister (Raymond Sr.); and Raymond McAllister Jr., who was like a son to her.

Dora’s formal education was received from the High Point City Schools, where she was a graduate of William Penn High School, Class of 1954. She was employed with High Point Regional Hospital as a Medical Coder for 26 years. After retiring, she began hosting various trips through Holiday Tours of Randleman, NC, traveling with many friends and acquaintances to many destinations with her classy attire and outgoing personality.

