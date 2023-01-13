HIGH POINT— Mrs. Dora Ella Simpson Harris was born April 11, 1935, the only child of the late Nathaniel and Vivian Simpson. She made her transition from this life on Jan. 10, 2023, at Westchester Manor. She was also preceded in death by her aunts, Lillian Kimbrough (Luther), Margie Couser (James) and Betty McAllister (Raymond Sr.); and Raymond McAllister Jr., who was like a son to her.
Dora’s formal education was received from the High Point City Schools, where she was a graduate of William Penn High School, Class of 1954. She was employed with High Point Regional Hospital as a Medical Coder for 26 years. After retiring, she began hosting various trips through Holiday Tours of Randleman, NC, traveling with many friends and acquaintances to many destinations with her classy attire and outgoing personality.
In 1956 Dora was united in marriage to Kenneth E. Nelson, and to that union their only child, Roslyn Renà Nelson, was born. She later married Bernard T. Harris, to which both of them preceded her in death.
Dora was a lifetime Baptist. As a youth, she attended First Baptist Church, later becoming a founding member of First United Baptist Church. She was also a member of The Luther Kimbrough Circle.
Survivors include her daughter, Roslyn Nelson, of the home; cousins, Michael McAllister (Latrelle) and son, Blake, of Charlotte, NC, Charles Gideon (Deborah) and Larry Harris (Paulette) of Maryland, Marshell McAllister, of Miami Fla., Harriett Harris and Leroy Harris, both of High Point, NC; a bonus daughter, Vickey McCullough (Freddie); one sister-in-law, Erma Nelson; special friends, Frank and Cora Turner, of High Point, NC; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 12:30 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 12 until 12:30 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
