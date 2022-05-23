ARCHDALE — Mr. Donnie Wayne Carpenter, 74 of Archdale passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center. Donnie was born Oct. 16, 1947 in Davidson County to the late Henry Carpenter and Marie White Carpenter. Donnie worked many years in Sales and Carpentry. He was talented in all that he did; he was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed golfing and fishing. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his beloved family, especially his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by many. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Molly Rebecca Varner Carpenter on Jan. 10, 2016; two sisters, Betty Carpenter and Henrietta Passmore; and his brother-in-law, Bob Varner.
Surviving is his one son, Lee Carpenter and wife Leanne of Archdale; grandchildren, Zackary Bryant Carpenter and Ariel Rebecca Carpenter; one cousin, Ruth Giagoudakis of New York; four nieces, Anna Stamey and husband Ray, and Teresa Poole and husband Steve, Kim Burgin and husband Rob, Laura Henderson and husband Eric; three nephews, Lee Varner and wife Brenda, Chet Varner and wife Lorrie, Brian Varner and wife Lauren; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; he also leaves behind many wonderful neighbors.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
