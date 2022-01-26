THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Donna Michelle Lunsford Clampitt, 54, a resident of Jarrett St. passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at her home. She was born on August 12, 1967 in Guilford County, NC to Donnie Wayne Lunsford Sr. and Lida Mae Seay Lunsford. She was a homemaker and an active member of New Grace Baptist Church. She loved her church and her family was her pride and joy. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, John and Artus Lunsford; maternal grandparents, Raymond and Georgia Seay; mother-in-law, Evelyn Clampitt; and several nieces and nephews.
On June 28, 1986, she married Victor Scott Clampitt, who survives of the home; also surviving are her two daughters, Tia Grant (Joe) and Crystal Clampitt (Kelsey); parents, Rev. Dr. Donnie and Lida Lunsford; grandchildren, Ethan and Gavin Clampitt; brother, Donnie Lunsford Jr. (Kelly); sister, Denise Cranford (Brian); nieces, Brianna Cranford, Grace Cranford, Kaylee Lunsford; nephew, Caden Lunsford; father-in-law, Vance Clampitt; and sisters-in-law, Tabitha Mitchell and Shelia Allred.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at 11 a.m. at New Grace Baptist Church with Rev. Bo Coleman officiating. The family requests that masks be worn. Interment will follow in Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the church. Memorials may be directed to New Grace Baptist Church, 1029 Blair St. Thomasville, NC 27360. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
