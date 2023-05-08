HIGH POINT — Donna Faye Hilton Helser, 75, High Point, passed away on May 4, 2023. She was born to the late William and Faye Hilton, on June 10, 1947, in High Point. The eldest of two daughters, she is the sister of the late Bonnie Hilton of High Point. She is survived by her beloved daughter Emily Jane Daniels and her husband James of Alexandria, VA, as well as four grandchildren - Gabriel, Madeleine, Aidan, and Micah - who will miss her love every day.
After graduating from High Point Central High School, Donna attended Appalachian State Teachers College in Boone, NC. For most of her life, she found enjoyment educating countless children as an elementary school teacher, most recently at Fair Grove Elementary in Thomasville. After retirement, she experienced the greatest thing since the birth of her daughter - becoming a grandmother. She found so much love in her heart for her grandbabies. Her smile and warmth will be missed by all.
