HIGH POINT – Donna Eads Lamb, 55 of High Point passed away Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 at her home. Born Oct. 5, 1966 in High Point she is a daughter of the late Gaither Eads Sr and Betty Lou Blakley. She was a very active member of Free Life Assembly of God in Thomasville. In her free time she enjoyed crafts and time with her family. In addition to her parents Mrs. Lamb was preceded in death by her sister Darlene Justice.
Mrs. Lamb is survived by her husband William Lamb of the home, two daughters, Crystal St. John and husband Jamie of Lexington, Jennifer Austin and fiancé Cody Hill of High Point, step children, Robin Lamb of High Point, BJ Lamb and wife Laura of Sophia and 11 grandchildren. She is also survived by three brothers, Steve Eads, Gaither Eads Jr., Mickey Eads and two sisters, Betty Thompson, Barbara Tucker and her heart sister Charlene Bulla and husband Kelyn and children LaRanda Self and Ariel Davis.
Funeral services for Mrs. Lamb will be held 3 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale with Pastor Richard Brown officiating. Interment will follow in Lebanon United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends Saturday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family requests that memorials be given to Free Life Assembly of God, 369 Pilgrims Trail, Thomasville, NC 37360. Online condolences may be made on her memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com
Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale.
