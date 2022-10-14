TRINITY — Donna Bullard Gunter, 66, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
She was born on April 5, 1956 in Bristol, TN, a daughter of Ben and Ruth McReynolds Bullard. A resident of this area most of her life she had worked in the Computer Components Industry and she was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. Donna enjoyed the outdoors; especially working in her flowers and mowing her yard and traveling to the beach or the mountains. Her true love and passion was spending time with her family and her pit-bull, Layla. She will be remembered as a woman who loved her Lord, her family and her friends and will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her father, Ben Bullard; her husband, Mike Gunter and a son, Brian Moore.
