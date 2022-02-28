ARCHDALE — Donald W. Scearce, 77, passed away on Feb. 25, 2022, at the Hospice House of Randolph in Asheboro.
Don was born July 12, 1944, in Trinity, son of the late Leonard and Margaret Louise Scearce.
In addition to his parents, two brothers and three sisters also preceded him in death.
Don is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Ferguson Scearce; daughter, Jeritta Michelle Bush, of Michigan; a brother, Tom Scearce; along with several nieces and nephews.
Don was a veteran of the US Army and served in Vietnam. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was employed by Silicon Incorporated in High Point until his retirement. Don was a member of Colonial Baptist Church while serving as a Deacon and usher.
The family will greet friends from 10:30 until 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2, at Colonial Baptist Church, located at 6792 Welborn Road in Trinity. A funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m., officiated by Reverend Steve Jarvis, Reverend Mark Holler and Reverend Matthew Cosner, and burial will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery.
The family extends their gratitude to the nurses and staff of Hospice of Randolph County for their care of Don.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Randolph County, 416 Vision Drive, Asheboro, N.C. 27203 or to Colonial Baptist Church, 6792 Welborn Road, Trinity, N.C. 27370.
Condolences may be shared with the family on Donald’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
