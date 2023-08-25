DENTON — Sept. 15, 1942 – August 21, 2023
DENTON — Sept. 15, 1942 – August 21, 2023
Donald Robert Jones, 80, of Denton, died Monday, August 21, 2023.
The Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Kernersville Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Kernersville, NC. The family will receive friends 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at JC Green and Sons Funeral Home, Winston-Salem, NC.
JC Green and Sons Funeral Home (Winston-Salem) is in charge of arrangements.
