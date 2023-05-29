HIGH POINT — Donald Ray “Skeeter” Scott, Sr., 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at his residence.
Donald became known as “Skeeter” to his friends, was born in Richmond, VA on January 15, 1938, his parents Claude Martin Scott and Tullah Mae Horne Scott, and his wife Nancy Marie Cowan Scott (2023) preceded him in death.
Donald was a prayerful man and knew Jesus as his Savior. He was a residential developer and builder. He was a Golden Gloves Boxer. He was a Racer both legal and otherwise. He was a Pilot.
He was a Captain and offshore fisherman. He was larger than life and his reputation preceded him. His words will be remembered though not suitable for print. He will be missed dearly and greatly.
Skeeter is survived by his son, Don Scott, II (Posie Rusboldt) of Burlington; daughter, Kelly Younger of Moncks Corner, SC; mother of Don, Sharon Turpin McCarn; grandchildren, Heather Maness, Meredith Younger-Spell, Adam Younger, Grace Younger, Joel Younger, Mikel Younger, Daylon Scott, Ross Scott, Colby Scott; great-grandchildren, Jett and Lennon Spell, Andrew Younger, Kinston Lemon, Torvi Lemon, Sloan Rusboldt, Cooper Rusboldt and one on the way in August.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Floral Garden Park Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared with the family on Donald’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.