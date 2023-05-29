Scott,DonaldSrB&W5-30-23.jpg

HIGH POINT — Donald Ray “Skeeter” Scott, Sr., 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at his residence.

Donald became known as “Skeeter” to his friends, was born in Richmond, VA on January 15, 1938, his parents Claude Martin Scott and Tullah Mae Horne Scott, and his wife Nancy Marie Cowan Scott (2023) preceded him in death.

