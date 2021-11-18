HIGH POINT — Donald Ray Holder, 86, formerly of High Point/Trinity, moved to his heavenly home on Nov. 8, 2021 after a short Hospice stay.
He was employed in the foam rubber business most of his life and later worked as a delivery driver for NAPA Auto Parts. He accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior at the age of 71 at Uwharrie Baptist Church in High Point and served faithfully as an usher and assisted with Bible School until his health failed.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Sutton Holder, his parents Victor Curtis and Thelma Hudson Holder, and his stepdaughter Tammy Chaney Wilson. He is survived by daughters Melinda McMahan (Sammy) of Denton, and Penny Holder Gee of Asheboro, and his son Ricky Holder of Tennessee, his brother Jerry Holder (Peggy), several nieces and nephews, and special friends Lisa and Neal Johnson. He had three grandchildren, Amy Lawing (John) of Denver, NC, Alicia Southern (Ben) of Randleman, and Eric Gee (Kathleen) of Asheboro, and eight great grandchildren, Laney and Samantha Lawing, Haley and Cameron Southern, and Addison, Edith, Carwile, and Miriam Gee.
There will be a graveside service on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. at Farmer Baptist Church, 4566 Dunbar Bridge Road, Asheboro, NC 27205. Memorial contributions may be sent to Randolph Hospice House, 446 Vision Drive, Asheboro, North Carolina 27203 or Farmer Baptist Church.
