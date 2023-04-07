HIGH POINT — Donald “Ray” Clodfelter, 69 of High Point, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Saturday, April 1, 2023, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in High Point on July 17, 1953, a son of Donald Ray Clodfelter Sr. and Myrtle Montgomery Clodfelter. He attended Jamestown schools and worked for Woodmark Originals for 46 years. He was a member of Garrell Street Baptist Church. Ray enjoyed traveling to Baywood, VA to the family home place and to Galax every year for the Fiddlers convention. He also enjoyed restoring classic cars and was especially proud of his 67 Ford Fairlane. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend and will be dearly missed. Preceding him in death were his father; Donald Ray Clodfelter Sr.; 2 brothers, Monty Clodfelter and David Clodfelter and his sister, Vicki Clodfelter Hill.
