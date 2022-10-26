HPTNWS- 10-27-22 DOUGLASS, DONALD .jpg

HIGH POINT — Donald Perry Douglass, M.D., died peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Don (or Doug) as mom called him, was born on May 25, 1930 in Chesterfield, South Carolina. He was delivered at his home by his uncle, the town doctor, on his grandfather’s birthday. The second son of Mattie Gaddy and Walter James Douglass, he grew up running happily through the fields and around the town, knowing everyone he met. He helped his mother, a piano teacher, to churn the milk to butter to sell, took care of the family chickens, and collected up to a hundred box turtles as pets. His children still move every box turtle they see out of the road to safety. He attended the local schools in Chesterfield but transferred to Wingate College Prep and High School for his senior year as most of his extended family lived in Wingate. His grandfather who owned a sawmill and had five daughters thought education was so important that he started Wingate College, hiring young professors from Wake Forest College and letting students stay in his house. Every summer of dad’s high school career, he attended Wingate College taking college classes and excelling in them. He attended Oak Ridge Military Academy for his freshman year of college. After being bullied by the dorm captain, he and a friend nailed his window shut, nailed his shoes to the floor and short sheeted his bed. The bullying stopped.

A summer was spent measuring tobacco fields for the state and in August, Dad packed a small suitcase, took $2.00 from his mother, and hitchhiked to old Wake Forest College for his second year of college. With nowhere to stay upon arrival, he found a bed in a boarding house the first year and his junior year he worked as an orderly in the student health center, where he was offered a bed to sleep in. After his two years at Wake Forest, he was admitted to Bowman Gray School of Medicine, the youngest student in his class. He was also probably the tallest, skinniest member at six foot six inches tall and 150 pounds! It was at the medical school cafeteria that he was seen by my mom, a nurse, who told her friends that she was going to marry that boy. Dad asked her to a dance that very day and they were married on Oct. 10, 1953 in Wagram, North Carolina, our mother’s hometown. Dad graduated with a degree from both Wake Forest College and Bowman Gray School of Medicine in 1953 and proceeded with mom to Georgetown University for a year of internship. Unable to rent an apartment until mom got a job, Dad was making $50 a month. Dad and mom returned to Winston-Salem, NC in 1954 where he trained in General and Thoracic Surgery. Upon finishing his residency, he was drafted into the Air Force so they moved to Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama in 1957 where dad served as Chief of General Surgery for two years. He and mom narrowly missed being transferred to Alaska due to the imminent birth of their second daughter, Carol.

