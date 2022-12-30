HPTNWS-12-31-22 EVERHART, DONALD.jpg

HIGH POINT — Donald Parks Everhart, 81 of High Point, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Pennybyrn following a 20 year battle with Alzheimer’s.

Born February 27, 1941, in Guilford County, he was the son of the late Paul Joseph Everhart and the late Wilma Lee Shipwash Everhart. Donald owned and operated Don Everhart Accounting, was a member of High Point Friends Meeting and a member of the Mason Numa F. Reid Lodge.

