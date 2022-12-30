HIGH POINT — Donald Parks Everhart, 81 of High Point, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Pennybyrn following a 20 year battle with Alzheimer’s.
Born February 27, 1941, in Guilford County, he was the son of the late Paul Joseph Everhart and the late Wilma Lee Shipwash Everhart. Donald owned and operated Don Everhart Accounting, was a member of High Point Friends Meeting and a member of the Mason Numa F. Reid Lodge.
He is survived by his wife Linda Wrenn Everhart of the home; daughter, Leigh Ann Everhart Venable (Terry); grandchildren, Lindsay Everhart Nichols (Clayton), Emily Venable Brumble (Brian), Parks Everhart (Marilyn),Tyler Everhart (Allie), Allison Venable Seymour (John) and Tori Everhart Guthrie (David); great grandchildren, Quinn Nichols, Andrew Brumble, Ethan Brumble, Raegan Everhart, Warren Everhart, Ava Gray McMillan, Olivia Guthrie and Scarlett Guthrie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Donald Parks Everhart, Jr., a granddaughter, Annie Catherine Everhart, and a sister, Patricia Everhart Denny.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. January 2, 2023, at High Point Friends Meeting with Pastor Scott Wagoner officiating. The family will visit with friends at 10 a.m. prior to the service.
The family would like to offer our sincere gratitude and thanks to the staff of Pennybyrn, Hughes House, for the loving and compassionate care that they showed to Don and the family for the last 5 years.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to the:
Resident Care Fund at Pennybyrn
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrights.com. Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of the arrangements.
