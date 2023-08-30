MCLEANSVILLE — Donald Marcus Walker, 90, of McLeansville, NC passed away August 28, 2023, peacefully with the support of his family.
A 2 p.m. funeral service will take place Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Lebanon Baptist Church, with burial following in the church cemetery.
Don was born to Grady and Lucille Walker on June 12, 1933, in High Point, NC. He graduated from High Point High School in 1951. Don joined the U.S. Army in 1951 and served his country honorably. After the Army he attended Guilford College. After college, Don started working at Western Electric and retired from Lucent Technologies as an engineer. After retirement he worked for QIE and Greensboro Auto Auction, where he formed many friendships. His hobbies included wood working where he built furniture and loved gardening. He loved his church where he was a long time Chairman of the Deacons for over 30 years, Sunday School teacher, usher as well as serving on many other committees.
Don is survived by his wife, Mary, of 65 years, two daughters Lisa(Glen) Brewer of McLeansville, Brenda(Donald) Cooke of Greensboro, brother Gary(Joan) Walker of High Point, as well as several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Grady and Lucille Walker and brother Grant Walker. He loved his girls dearly and they loved him.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:45 p.m. at the church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Dementia Society of America - PO Box 600 - Doylestown, PA 18901 USA , to help the research for Vascular Dementia.
