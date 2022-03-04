DENTON — Donald Lloyd Hunt, better known as Don, age 72, of Denton, North Carolina, passed away peacefully at home Monday morning, Feb. 28, with his children by his side.
Don was born in Asheboro North Carolina, on March 14, 1949.
He was a Vietnam Veteran with the US Army where he served as a helicopter mechanic. Later, Don served as manager for the local chapter of the Amvets, a formerly private veteran’s club and charity, which provided a social outlet for veterans and hospital supplies to anyone in need including wheelchairs, walkers, and crutches. Prior to managing the Amvets, Don drove trucks peddling furniture all over the United States, sometimes with a friend or his kids in tow. Don chose to settle in his small hometown, but he loved traveling to big cities and interacting with a wide range of people during his many years as a furniture peddler.
His children were his greatest love but riding motorcycles on a good day ranked high on his list of joys. He was also a regular participant in local charitable rides. Don had a big bark, but an even bigger heart, and was loved deeply by everyone who knew him well.
Don is preceded in death by his father and mother, Howard and Caroline Hunt, and brother Harold Hunt. Don is survived by his son Justin Hunt and wife Phaydra of High Point NC, daughter Jenny Hunt Sherrod and husband Chad of Guyton GA, six grandchildren (Allison, Mya, Bisher, Dalton, Lennon, and Sophia), and 2 great-grandchildren (Elijah and Aiden), and 3 siblings; sister Lucille Surratt and late husband Donny, brother Wiley Hunt and wife Debbie, sister Hope Johnson and husband Carl, and sister-in-law Debbie Lynn Hunt. The family also wishes to extend a special thank you and apology to all the staff of both Rick’s restaurant and The Village café. We really appreciate your patience over the years.
