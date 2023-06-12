HPTNWS- 6-13-23 PERRYMAN, DONALD.png

WINSTON-SALEM — Donald Lee Perryman, 79, of Winston Salem, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at his home.

Born Oct. 22, 1943, in Davidson County, he was a son to the late Vincent Perryman and the late Willa Mae Payne Perryman. Donald worked for the City of High Point before he opened his own business, Perryman Backhoe Service. He was also a member of Hasty Baptist Church and a member of Hasty Volunteer Fire Department.