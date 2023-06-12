WINSTON-SALEM — Donald Lee Perryman, 79, of Winston Salem, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at his home.
Born Oct. 22, 1943, in Davidson County, he was a son to the late Vincent Perryman and the late Willa Mae Payne Perryman. Donald worked for the City of High Point before he opened his own business, Perryman Backhoe Service. He was also a member of Hasty Baptist Church and a member of Hasty Volunteer Fire Department.
He is survived by his wife Connie Rickard Perryman of the home; son, Robbie Perryman (Kelly) of Winston Salem; brother, Richard Perryman of Thomasville; sister, Ruby Cooper of Nashville, TN; and grandchildren, Emily Armsworthy (Bryan) and Mary Catherine Perryman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Alford Perryman and Harold Dean Perryman.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday June 17, 2023, at Floral Garden Park Cemetery with Pastor Rick Swaim officiating.
The family will visit with friends following the service.
Memorials may be sent to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
