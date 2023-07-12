HIGH POINT — Donald Lee Driggers, 86 of High Point passed away on July 11, 2023. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 14 at 2 p.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point. Please refer to www.cumbyfuneral.com for his full obituary and service information.
