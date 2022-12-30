RANDLEMAN — Donald Lee Dickey, Sr., 85, of Randleman, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Moses Cone Hospital.
No services are planned at this time.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cloudy this evening then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy this evening then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 30, 2022 @ 6:22 pm
RANDLEMAN — Donald Lee Dickey, Sr., 85, of Randleman, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Moses Cone Hospital.
No services are planned at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Archdale First Church of God: Building Fund.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.