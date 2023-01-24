HPTNWS- 1-25-23 DAILEY, DONALD.jpg

HIGH POINT — Donald Lee Dailey went to be with our Lord and Savior on Jan. 21, 2023. He was born in Greensboro on March 16, 1964. His mother is Colene Dailey of High Point and the late Robert Dailey.

Donnie was known for his incredible work ethic. He had a successful career of 38 years in the grocery business where he was adored by his work family. He held many positions and influenced the careers of many.

