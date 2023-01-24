HIGH POINT — Donald Lee Dailey went to be with our Lord and Savior on Jan. 21, 2023. He was born in Greensboro on March 16, 1964. His mother is Colene Dailey of High Point and the late Robert Dailey.
Donnie was known for his incredible work ethic. He had a successful career of 38 years in the grocery business where he was adored by his work family. He held many positions and influenced the careers of many.
Donnie gave up his confirmed bachelorhood when he married the love of his life, Sabrina Lawson in Dec. of 2000. They built a wonderful life together. Donnie was a loving husband and father to their two children, Lauren Abigail and Katelyn Grace. Donnie and Sabrina attended Westover Church and then Community Bible Church for many years.
Donnie had a passion for sports. He loved his time on the golf course and attending the Panther games with his twin brother, Ronnie. Any Tarheel sport was always on his schedule. Another joy was spending time at the beach with friends and family.
Donnie is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Sabrina, his daughters, Abby and Katie, his mother Colene Dailey, brother, Ronnie White (Tori), sister Vickie Gray (Randy), and many special nieces and nephews and countless special friends.
A memorial service will be held at Community Bible Church in High Point, NC on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held at Cumby Funeral home Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 6-8 p.m. Additionally, the family will receive friends at the home following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Donnie’s memory to Community Bible Church at www.cbchurch.org.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point
