HIGH POINT — Donald Lee Brower Sr. 86, died Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at his new Pennybyrn residence
He was born Nov. 29, 1936, in High Point, NC, the son of Albert Lee Brower and Hallie Hayworth Brower. He graduated from Allen Jay High School and began his career in the family oil business, Brower Oil Company where he continued until his retirement at the age of 77. Donald’s love of family and friends was reflected in his passion for others and their needs. He was a giver and always looking after those around him. A birthright Quaker, He was a lifelong member of Springfield Friends Meeting where he spent decades in service as a greeter, usher and Trustee and served on the House and Grounds Committee as the cemetery liaison for over 50 years. He served in the National Guard for many years and enjoyed his time in service where he made many lasting friendships. On April 4, 1958, Donald married his High School sweetheart and lifelong love, Pat Young Brower. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He adored his family and the times they shared together.
