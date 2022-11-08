THOMASVILLE — Donald James Dean Jr., 85, of Thomasville, passed away Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Piedmont Crossing.
Born August 15, 1937, in Marion County, Indiana, he was a son of the late Donald James Dean and the late Mabel Thelma Day Dean. Donald, known to family and friends as Don, retired as a District Sales Manager in the building and industrial supply field and was well known in the trade show industry. Though he loved golf, tennis, and fishing, his greatest passion was his family.
Donald is survived by his wife, Sandra Dische Dean of the home; son, Donald Dean III and wife Melissa of Tennessee; daughters, Deborah Campbell and husband Richard of Thomasville, Barbara Martin of Southmont, and Cheryl Kiser and husband Keith of South Carolina; brother, Richard Dean and wife Stephanie of Indiana; sister, Sandra Elsbury and husband Bennie of Indiana; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in the mausoleum chapel of Floral Garden Park.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Highways Catholic Church, 943 Ball Park Rd., Thomasville, NC 27263.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
