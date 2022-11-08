HPTNWS- 11-9-22 DEAN, DONALD JR.jpg

THOMASVILLE — Donald James Dean Jr., 85, of Thomasville, passed away Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Piedmont Crossing.

Born August 15, 1937, in Marion County, Indiana, he was a son of the late Donald James Dean and the late Mabel Thelma Day Dean. Donald, known to family and friends as Don, retired as a District Sales Manager in the building and industrial supply field and was well known in the trade show industry. Though he loved golf, tennis, and fishing, his greatest passion was his family.

