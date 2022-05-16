THOMASVILLE — Mr. Donald Ike Peterson, 81, of Thomasville passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Hinkle Hospice House in Lexington.
Donald was born Dec. 15, 1940 to the late Ike Peterson and Lucille Elliott Peterson in Yancey County, NC. He married Clarice Peterson Dec. 27, 1960.
In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his wife on Sept. 27, 2019; a grandson, Paul Peterson; son-in-law, Jeff Potter; siblings, Blaine, Wayne, Peggy, Carmen Peterson.
Surviving are his daughters, Valerie Potter of Winston-Salem, Shelly Beck of Thomasville; a son, Travis Peterson and wife Janet of Lexington; four siblings, Steve Peterson, Edward Peterson and wife Kathy, Frances Wilcox and husband David, Elaine Brewer; grandchildren, Dillon Beck, Logan Beck, Brianna Beck, Sophia Beck, Noah Peterson, Evan Peterson, Joel Peterson, Tiffany Goodman and husband Joey, Matthew Potter and wife Jenny; great-grandchildren, Holden Goodman and Boden Potter.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the J.C. Green and Sons Chapel in Thomasville with his brother-in-law, Rev. David Wilcox officiating. Burial will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park in Thomasville. The family will greet friend’s one hour prior at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Hospice of Davidson County. Online condolences may be given at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.