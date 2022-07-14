Donald Hill

HIGH POINT — Mr. Donald “Donnie” Ray Hill, 64, resident of High Point, died July 13, 2022 at his home.
Donnie was born July 1, 1958 in Guilford County, a son to Jerry and Margie Martin Hill.
He was a resident of this area all his life and worked many years for Southern Film Extruders, recently retiring as shipping manager. He loved going to the beach, playing cornhole, being a grill master and especially spending time with the people he loved. In 2007, he married the former Donna Seay who survives of the residence.
Also surviving is his daughter, Brandi Hill of Thomasville; son, Dustin Hill of Thomasville; two step-daughters; Holly Brigman (Kyle Reid) and Amy Hugendubler both of High Point; sister, Darlene Lamm and husband Bobby of High Point; and ten grandchildren, Makayla, Aryanah, Siyarah, Finleigh, Tyler, Cameron, Lily, Ethan, Kylie and Lincoln. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Darrell in 2017 and David in 2022.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30-3:00 p.m. at the funeral home and will hold a reception following the service at Donnie and Donna’s home.
Memorials may be directed to the organization of your choice. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
