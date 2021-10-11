HIGH POINT– Donald Eugene Shaw was born in High Point, NC. He was Born to Melvin Shaw and Rose Marie Mooney Shaw on Oct. 16, 1953. He passed away on Sept. 12, 2021, at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center. He worked at JCPenny, where he met his wife Cathy Ferguson Shaw of 46 years. He worked at Thomas Built Buses for 32 years. He was active in Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts for many years. He was an active member of Trinity Memorial United Methodist Church in Trinity, NC, until his health declined.
His parents preceded him in death. His half-brother Jimmy Shaw and brother Ronald Shaw also preceded him in death.
Surviving him are his wife, Cathy Shaw, of Archdale, NC; daughters, Dawn Shaw and Heather Shaw, both of Archdale; son, Kenny Shaw, of Archdale; half-brother, Melvin C. Shaw Jr. (Leona), of Clinton, Oklahoma; and half-sister, Emma Caskaddon (Bobby), of Statesville, NC; along with other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The memorial service will be Oct. 16, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Memorial United Methodist Church, 7140 NC Highway 62, Trinity, NC. Visitation will be at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers send a memorial to Trinity Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 52, Trinity, N.C. 27370.
