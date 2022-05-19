STATESVILLE — Donald E. Owens Jr., known as Butch by the family, passed in peace on Friday, May 6, 2022 at the age of 73. He was born Dec. 12, 1948, in Chincoteague, VA, to Don E. Owens Sr. and Gwendolyn Owens.
Don was preceded in death by his father, Donald E. Owens Sr., and brother, Barry S. Owens. Don is survived by his mother, Gwen Owens; brothers, Craig and Tim Owens; sisters-in-law, Beth, Claudia, and Mary Owens; daughter, Sarah Owens; sons, Donald E. Owens III (Ty) and Micah Owens; granddaughters, Hailey and Mia Owens; grandson, Hunter Owens; numerous extended family.
Don was a Christian and believed strongly in helping others and giving back. He was deeply involved with church activities and outreach for as long as he was able, leading youth groups, running fundraisers, teaching Sunday School, visiting housebound members to help with chores around their houses. Don always was happiest when he was helping someone else. He also always got excited about the pinewood derby contests.
A natural leader with a strong drive to make things happen, Don looked back fondly on all of the industries he worked in. He loved to talk of his time working on IBM computers when they were the size of an entire room, or working in marketing for ABC. Don was an entrepreneur and innovator at heart and cherished most the time spent working with his own sons at businesses he founded. Don was a constant learner and was looking for new and better ways to do things both in work and at home. This culminated in a patent he received for a home safety application, for which he was always proud.
Don was an avid reader and was usually reading three or four books at a time. His favorite genres were American history and biographies, and loved to read about classic cars and boxing. Every summer, he planted a garden, and that garden got a little bit bigger each year. Don loved to share his harvests of homegrown tomatoes, cucumbers, and squash. He enjoyed tomato sandwiches straight from his garden, almost as much as he loved his mother’s meatloaf, pimento cheese, and a big glass of buttermilk.
More than anything, Don’s life revolved around his family. Don was a thoughtful and devoted son, brother, father, and grandfather. Don loved to reminisce and tell stories about growing up with his brothers, and his most cherished memories were of time spent with family.
Don will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Those who knew and loved him also know that Don would not want them to be sad at his passing. The family hopes everyone will remember the good times, his helping hand, his heartfelt laugh, and let the comfort and encouragement he brought in life stay with everyone who knew him.
Because Don never really liked being the center of attention there will be a small private celebration of life for the family.
